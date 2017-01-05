Shows
Programming Schedule
America in the Morning with John Trout
Laura Ingraham
Jonathon Brandmeier
Phil Valentine
The Closers with George Young & Bryan Fulcher
Clark Howard
John Batchelor
Red Eye Radio
Sports
Jefferson City Jays
NASCAR Sprint Cup Series
Westwood One’s NFL
Podcasts
The Closers with George Young
Jays Football
Events
Contests
News
US News
World News
Political News
Business News
Entertainment News
Health News
Sports News
Games
Sweet Deals
Search
LIVE from CES in Las Vegas
Posted on
January 5, 2017
Headlines
Dylann Roof protests ‘excessive’ testimony about victims
Police: No link between Chicago torture video and Black Lives Matter
Chicago: Teens broadcast torture of special needs man
Mysterious radio signal traced to dwarf galaxy 3 billion light-years away
Paul Ryan Fast Facts
4 arrested in beating broadcast on Facebook Live
They are the faces Charleston will never forget
Small-town store under fire for racist sign display
Transcript of Dylann Roof’s opening statement
Ultra-rare galaxy could be ‘one of a kind’
Train derails in New York; 32 suffer minor injuries
Dylann Roof set to represent himself in his trial’s sentencing phase
URGENT – Turkey Istanbul Attack Authorities Say They Know Suspect
Reports: Charles Manson hospitalized
Hanukkah Fast Facts
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Contest Rules
Advertise With Us
Station Information
Employment Opportunities
EEO Report